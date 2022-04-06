PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Westbound lanes of the Morrison Bridge were closed Wednesday afternoon after officials say a car collided with an ambulance and was sent rolling across the highway.

Portland Fire & Rescue told KOIN 6 News the driver was taken to the hospital after the collision. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported. Authorities did not immediately release further details on the events leading up to the crash.

According to ODOT’s online interactive traffic monitor, traffic is moving slowly along the bridge following the crash. For the latest updates, visit TripCheck.