Car goes down embankment in Corbett, driver dies

Deputies at the scene of a deadly crash in Corbett, June 2, 2021. (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver died in a Wednesday morning crash in Corbett, deputies said.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the crash just before 6 a.m. near the 49100 block of SE Louden Road and found the drivers dead at the scene. The driver was a 60-year-old man whose name has not yet been released.

Investigators believe he was speeding and lost control around a curve. His car was found down an embankment.

SE Louden Road was closed for several hours during the investigation.

No other details are available at this time.