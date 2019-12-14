Car hits pedestrian, pole, storefront in SE Portland

A woman was seriously injured after she was hit by a car in the Buckman neighborhood Friday. December 13, 2019 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One woman was seriously injured after she was struck by a car in the Buckman Neighborhood Friday evening, said Portland Police.

Officers were called out to the intersection of Southeast Grand Avenue and Southeast Belmont Street just after 7 p.m. and arrived to find the injured pedestrian. She was quickly taken to the hospital and officers blocked the area off to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Investigators learned that the car involved had struck a light pole, and crashed into the front of a building as well. The driver was detained by police, who believe impairment might have been a contributing factor to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, said police.