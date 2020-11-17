Car hits pole in Northeast Portland, ripped in half

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was seriously injured after the car they were driving hit a pole and was torn in half in Northeast Portland Monday night.
The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. and closed NE Halsey between 122nd and 124th. It reopened around 11:20 p.m.
No other information is available at this time.
