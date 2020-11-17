Car hits pole in Northeast Portland, ripped in half

Crashes

Crash happened shortly before 10 p.m.

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A driver was seriously injured after hitting a pole and slicing this car in half on NE Halsey near 122nd, November 16, 2020 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was seriously injured after the car they were driving hit a pole and was torn in half in Northeast Portland Monday night.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. and closed NE Halsey between 122nd and 124th. It reopened around 11:20 p.m.

No other information is available at this time.

