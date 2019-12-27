Car hits pole, KOs power in N. Killingsworth area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car crashed into a pole in North Portland, knocking out power and delaying the MAX Yellow Line early Friday morning.

The crash happened along North Killingsworth near Interstate Avenue. Police blocked traffic for a 2-block radius. The driver fled the scene but was found after a short search and arrested.

TriMet Alerts

PGE Outages

PGE is at the scene. As of 5:45 a.m., they reported more than 4400 customers in Multnomah County did not have power. Power restoration may take until mid-morning Friday, officials said.

TriMet said shuttle buses are running between Interstate/Rose Quarter and the Expo Center.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.