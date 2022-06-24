PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Brush Prairie, Washington just before 10 a.m. Friday, Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Investigators determined that a 2018 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 39-year-old Roberta Russo with her 6 and 9-year-old children, turned south onto NE 212th Avenue at NE Powell Road. As Russo turned, the front left side of the Jeep was struck by a northbound 2017 Chevrolet Corvette — driven by a 16-year-old with 50-year-old Benjamin Andrews in the passenger seat.

Authorities said the impact from the collision made the cars spin off the road — causing the Corvette to shear a utility pole and catch on fire. Clark County Sheriff’s Office said bystanders were able to keep the fire at bay with fire extinguishers while others helped those inside the car escape.

Police reported that the 16-year-old, Russo and her children were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Andrews sustained life-threatening injuries and died at the scene.

According to Clark County Sheriff’s Office, speed was a factor in the crash.