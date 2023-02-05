One person in the house was hurt; no one in car when responders arrived

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car slammed into a Vancouver house Sunday night, causing “significant structural damage” and injuring at least one person, Vancouver Fire Department officials said.

Around 8:10 p.m. fire crews were sent to 4710 NE 56th Place and found a car wedged into the first floor of a 2-story house. No one was in the car when firefighters arrived, but one person in the house was injured. That person was taken by ambulance to PeaceHealth Southwest and is expected to recover.

It is unclear at this time where the person or persons in the car went or what caused the crash. The case remains open and under investigation.

A car slammed into a house at 4710 NE 56th Place in Vancouver, February 6, 2023 (VFD)

It is also unclear the extent of the damage to the house. The Red Cross was called to offer help to those who lived at the house.

