PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car ended up in Tillamook Bay after leaving the road Sunday, officials said.

According to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, a car traveling on Bay Ocean Road left the road and landed in the water. The driver received minor injuries and was treated on the scene, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind drivers to be patient with summer traffic and to not drive while impaired, tired, or distracted.