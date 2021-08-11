Car, motorcycle crash, catch fire on Columbia River Hwy

Firefighters battle a blaze which started after a hatchback collided with a motorcycle on E. Historic Columbia River Highway. (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Volkswagen hatchback and a Yamaha motorcycle collided and caught fire on East Historic Columbia River Highway Tuesday night, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries but remains in stable condition, police said, and the car’s driver and passenger did not report any injuries.

According to MCSO, the collision was severe enough to activate the East County Vehicular Crimes Team to determine what led up to the event. The investigation is still ongoing.

The crash shut down a stretch of the highway between Southeast Nielson and Woodard Roads as firefighters rushed to the scene with the blaze spreading up a hill.

Officials said the flames were handled quickly, and the highway was reopened overnight after all debris was removed.