Car on fire stalls northbound Hwy 217 traffic

A car crashed and caught fire on Highway 217 going north Saturday evening. December 21, 2019 (Beaverton Police)

No one was hurt in the crash, fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beaverton Police said thankfully no one was hurt after a car crashed and caught fire on a the highway Saturday evening.

The car crashed on Highway 217 going north at SW Allen Boulevard in Beaverton sometime in the 6 o’clock hour. Details about what caused the crash and subsequent fire were not disclosed by police.

A car on fire caused major traffic delays in the northbound lanes of Highway 217 Saturday evening in Beaverton. December 21, 2019 (ODOT)

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue crews put out the fire as traffic was diverted around it.

While the scene has since been cleared, traffic was backed up in the area.