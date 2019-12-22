Car on fire stalls northbound Hwy 217 traffic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beaverton Police said thankfully no one was hurt after a car crashed and caught fire on a the highway Saturday evening.
The car crashed on Highway 217 going north at SW Allen Boulevard in Beaverton sometime in the 6 o’clock hour. Details about what caused the crash and subsequent fire were not disclosed by police.
Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue crews put out the fire as traffic was diverted around it.
While the scene has since been cleared, traffic was backed up in the area.
