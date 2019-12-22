Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Car on fire stalls northbound Hwy 217 traffic

Crashes

No one was hurt in the crash, fire

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A car crashed and caught fire on Highway 217 going north Saturday evening. December 21, 2019 (Beaverton Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beaverton Police said thankfully no one was hurt after a car crashed and caught fire on a the highway Saturday evening.

The car crashed on Highway 217 going north at SW Allen Boulevard in Beaverton sometime in the 6 o’clock hour. Details about what caused the crash and subsequent fire were not disclosed by police.

A car on fire caused major traffic delays in the northbound lanes of Highway 217 Saturday evening in Beaverton. December 21, 2019 (ODOT)

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue crews put out the fire as traffic was diverted around it.

While the scene has since been cleared, traffic was backed up in the area.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget