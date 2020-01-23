Car plunges into Salmon River; driver pulled to safety

Oregon State Police said the car left Hwy 18 and went down an embankment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was rescued on Wednesday after her car ended up in a fast-moving river in Lincoln County.

The 26-year-old Independence woman was driving east on Highway 18 when her car left the road, went down an embankment and into the Salmon River, according to Oregon State Police.

The strong current swept the car 200 feet downriver. Troopers said the woman escaped and climbed onto the roof of her car.

OSP said a water rescue firefighter from North Lincoln Fire and Rescue named Brian Nordyke went out to the woman and took her safely to shore.

She was taken to a hospital to be checked out. Her car was left in the river for the time being because of the dangerous conditions.