Car, power pole catch fire after crash in Clark County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Flames sparked after a car crashed into a power pole in Clark County late Monday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m, authorities received word of a car collision on Northeast Highway 99 in Hazel Dell. When they arrived at the scene, deputies saw a small sedan had collided with a utility pole. The sedan and utility pole both caught fire, which officials say could be seen from a mile away.

Thankfully, the people inside the car were able to get out of the vehicle without any injuries.

According to authorities, the fire could not be extinguished right away due to the active power lines. Clark Public Utilities Department had to cut the power off and the fire department was then able to douse the flames.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the crash stemmed from a physical altercation that started at a nearby apartment complex — but the CCSO did not go into further details. An investigation is underway.