PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man died and another person escaped injury after their car rolled down an embankment and landed on a southbound I-5 offramp in the early hours of Saturday, Portland police said.

The single-car crash, near the interesection of S. Hood Avenue and Gibbs Street, happened around 12:45 a.m., authorities said. The driver was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died. The passenger wasn’t hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call PPB about case number 23-269267.

No other information is available at this time.