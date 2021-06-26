Car rolls over near Keizer; driver dies, 4 hurt

A car with 5 people inside rolled over on a sharp curve, killing one, June 26, 2021 (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

Two people were ejected in the single-vehicle crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car with 5 people inside rolled over on a sharp curve in Keizer, killing the driver and injuring the others early Saturday evening.

The crash happened in the 11000 block of Wheatland Road NE near Matheny Road, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Of the 5 people, 2 were minors.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and died at the scene. Another adult was also ejected and was air lifted to an area hospital. The others were all taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injures, the sheriff’s office said.

No other information is available at this time.