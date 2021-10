Firefighters said 1 person was in critical condition after their car struck a house, igniting a fire in Lake Oswego, Oct. 21, 2021. (Lake Oswego Fire)

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was critically injured after a car slammed into a Lake Oswego house and sparked a fire, Lake Oswego Fire tweeted late Thursday night.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. when the car hit the house on Country Club and Iron Mountain, authorities said.

Firefighters said 1 person was in critical condition after their car struck a house, igniting a fire in Lake Oswego, Oct. 21, 2021. (Lake Oswego Fire)

The driver of the car and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Two people inside the house got out safely.

No other information is available at this time.