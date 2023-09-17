Two people were critically hurt when this car slammed into a pillar of the Morrison Bridge in SE Portland, September 17, 2023 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were critically hurt Sunday afternoon after crashing into a pillar of the Morrison Bridge, Portland police said.

The crash underneath the Morrison Bridge happened on Southeast MLK Boulevard shortly after 3 p.m. Officers arrived and found the crumpled car and the 2 injured people. They were rushed to a hospital for treatment of their undisclosed but “life-threatening” injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing but initial indications show speed was a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland police.