PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car was struck by a train in Oregon City Friday morning after it became stuck on the railroad tracks near 10th Street and Singer Hill.

The Clackamas Fire District said that the car became trapped on the tracks at approximately 8 a.m. after the driver failed to make it up the icy hill. The driver was reportedly able to exit the car before it was hit, and no injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Authorities at the scene of the crash. (CFD)

“The driver tried to make it up the hill and could not when her car slid down and got stuck on the train track,” the Clackamas Fire District stated. “The driver could hear the train coming and was able to get out of the car before the train hit it.”

Clackamas Fire and Oregon City Police Department responded to the scene. CFD is advising drivers to be cautious while driving in the icy conditions.