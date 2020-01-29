CCSO: Driver dead after crashing into tree near Oregon City

South Henrici Road is closed as crews investigate the scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A deadly crash occurred south of Oregon City on Wednesday morning.

The fatal crash happened on South Henrici Road, when a driver crashed into a tree and ultimately died. Clackamas County Sheriff’s Deputies are responding to the scene, along with the Criminal Reconstruction and Forensic Technicians (CRAFT) and the Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) teams.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.

Henrici Rd. is currently closed while crews work the scene. Commuters are asked to avoid the area if possible.

