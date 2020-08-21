CCSO: Motorcyclist killed by impaired street racer

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening in Clark County by an impaired driver who witnesses said was street racing, according to deputies.

Witnesses reported seeing a Ford work van in the left westbound lane of NE Minnehaha Street racing a purple Lexus sedan in the right lane, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Lexus turned right at the intersection of NE 47th Avenue but the van continued straight into the intersection. Deputies said the van’s driver made a sweeping counterclockwise 270-degree turn and was struck by a motorcycle which had been traveling westbound on Minnehaha behind the two vehicles.

The driver of the motorcycle — 59-year-old Mark Holm of Vancouver — was killed instantly, deputies said.

Authorities arrested the alleged driver of the van — identified as 26-year-old Carlos J. Hoyos-Gonzalez — and booked him into the Clark County Jail for vehicular homicide. Deputies said he showed obvious signs of impairment and his van had been involved in at least two prior hit-and-run crashes that same day.

The posted speed limit on NE Minnehaha Street is 40 miles per hour.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives would like to talk to the driver of the Lexus sedan seen by witnesses.