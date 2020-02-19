Possible drug-related DUII crash leads to injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A possible drug-related DUII crash in Clackamas County resulted in injuries, according to authorities.
Just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning, CCSO tweeted deputies were investigating what they believe to be a drug-related DUII crash that resulted in injuries. The crash occurred at Southeast Johnson Road and Southeast Clackamas Road.
The Clackamas Fire Department and emergency medical personnel are assisting. There is no word yet on the severity of the injuries or how many people were involved.
KOIN 6 News will continue to update this story.
