Celebrating National Bagel Day at Spielman Bagels and Coffee

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s National Bagel Day!

Today is a great day to get out and try different types of bagels — or revisit some of your old favorites. Kohr Harlan went out to Spielman Bagels and Coffee Friday morning to show us how you can celebrate this breakfast favorite.

Check out their full menu online here.

