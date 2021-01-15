Celebrating National Bagel Day at Spielman Bagels and Coffee

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s National Bagel Day!
Today is a great day to get out and try different types of bagels — or revisit some of your old favorites. Kohr Harlan went out to Spielman Bagels and Coffee Friday morning to show us how you can celebrate this breakfast favorite.
Check out their full menu online here.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.