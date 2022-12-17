Major Crash Team on the scene of a roll-over in SE Portland on Dec. 17, 2022 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man is in critical condition after a crash in the Centennial neighborhood, authorities say.

Portland police and Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a crash on Southeast 148th Avenue Wednesday morning. They arrived to find a rolled-over vehicle.

PF&R extricated the driver from the vehicle and he was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The scene of the crash is currently under investigation and Southeast 148th Avenue is closed between Southeast Main Street and Southeast Mill Street.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-333431 or call (503)823-2103.