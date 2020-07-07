Central Oregon man killed in crash on Hwy 97

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man driving a sedan on Highway 97 Monday night was killed after he crossed lanes and crashed into oncoming traffic.
Beauden Yetter of Terrebonne was driving a Hyundai Accent southbound on the highway just after 7:30 p.m. near milepost 118 when he veered into the northbound lane. Yetter, 21, collided with a Chevrolet Suburban and died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver and passenger in the Chevy were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
