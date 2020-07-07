Central Oregon man killed in crash on Hwy 97

Crashes

OSP: Driver of a Hyundai Accent crossed into oncoming traffic

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

File image (KOIN 6 News)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man driving a sedan on Highway 97 Monday night was killed after he crossed lanes and crashed into oncoming traffic.

Beauden Yetter of Terrebonne was driving a Hyundai Accent southbound on the highway just after 7:30 p.m. near milepost 118 when he veered into the northbound lane. Yetter, 21, collided with a Chevrolet Suburban and died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver and passenger in the Chevy were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss