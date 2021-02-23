Chain collision after pedestrian hit, dies along I-5

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 20-year-old from Portland died on I-5 in Clark County Tuesday afternoon after being hit by one vehicle which was then hit by 3 others.

Damond L. Eidegrass was in the second lane when he was hit, the Washington State Patrol said. He died at the scene near Milepost 9.

The first vehicle was hit by 3 following vehicles. Authorities said there were 2 cars and 2 trucks involved in the crash. None of the drivers was hurt, although one driver was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

Authorities said the cause of the crash was “pedestrian in roadway.”