Cheese truck overturns, ‘de-brie’ removed from SR-14

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington State Patrol troopers were cleaning up cheese “de-brie” Wednesday evening after a semi hauling cheese overturned on SR-14 in Skamania County.

The truck overturned and spilled its cargo near milepost 71, according to WSP. The driver was reportedly stung by a bee and lost control of the vehicle in a curve while traveling from Idaho to Tillamook.

The driver was uninjured (aside from the bee sting) and traffic was blocked for a short period of time. All lanes had reopened by 5:30 p.m.

