Cheese truck overturns, ‘de-brie’ removed from SR-14

The truck driver was stung by a bee and lost control, WSP said

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

A cheese-hauling truck overturned on SR-14 in Skamania County, April 14, 2021 (WSP Twitter)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington State Patrol troopers were cleaning up cheese “de-brie” Wednesday evening after a semi hauling cheese overturned on SR-14 in Skamania County.

The truck overturned and spilled its cargo near milepost 71, according to WSP. The driver was reportedly stung by a bee and lost control of the vehicle in a curve while traveling from Idaho to Tillamook.

The driver was uninjured (aside from the bee sting) and traffic was blocked for a short period of time. All lanes had reopened by 5:30 p.m.

WSP Trooper Will Finn later tweeted: “The guardrail was #shredded during the crash. The driver is a little #blue after being cited but thankfully doing very #gouda! #DriveSafe

