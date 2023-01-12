PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A three-vehicle crash on Highway 224 left one dead and caused traffic on the road Wednesday morning.

According to Oregon State Police, the investigation revealed that a Volkswagen Golf, driven by Miguel B. Adams, 22, was traveling east on Highway 224 when it moved into the westbound lane and struck a Toyota Tacoma head-on.

The crash caused the Volkswagen to spin and hit the passenger door of a Kia K5.

Police said Adams wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was declared dead at the scene.

The Toyota’s driver, Matthew D. Stenhouse, 26, was taken by life flight to a local hospital, and the Kia’s driver, Ryan Michael Payne, 22, declined medical evaluation at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, but the investigation impacted Highway 224 for four hours.