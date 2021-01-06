Closures in place after pedestrian, vehicle collide in NE Salem

No word on the conditions of those involved in the crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian occurred in NE Salem early Wednesday morning.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, at least one lane of Interstate 5 is closed at Market Street following the collision. The off ramp at Market Street is closed, as well.

There is no word on the conditions of those involved in the crash.

ODOT says this is expected to be an extended closure as authorities conduct and investigation and clear the scene. Avoid the area if possible.