Closures in place after pedestrian, vehicle collide in NE Salem

Crashes

No word on the conditions of those involved in the crash

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
siren colors generic_271420

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian occurred in NE Salem early Wednesday morning.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, at least one lane of Interstate 5 is closed at Market Street following the collision. The off ramp at Market Street is closed, as well.

There is no word on the conditions of those involved in the crash.

ODOT says this is expected to be an extended closure as authorities conduct and investigation and clear the scene. Avoid the area if possible.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss