PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was killed in Southeast Portland Saturday afternoon in a collision with a 4-door sedan.

The crash at SE Powell and 62nd happened around 3:45 p.m., officials said. The motorcyclist was already dead by the time first responders arrived. The driver of the sedan was seriously hurt, but a passenger in the car was not taken to a hospital.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

The investigation into the crash continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the PPB Traffic Investigations Unit about case number 22-127451. Call 503.823.2103.