PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash between a car and motorcycle left the motorcycle rider dead in Southeast Portland on Sunday, authorities said.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Portland police received a report of an injury crash off SE Foster Road near 110th Drive.

PPB told KOIN 6 the motorcyclist was killed in the collision.

Witnesses and the other driver cooperated with investigators, police said, adding neither driver appeared to be impaired.