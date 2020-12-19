Cornelius man killed in head-on crash near Hazeldale

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed in a head-on crash near Hazeldale early Saturday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a reported crash at the intersection of SW Farmington Road and SW Riggs Road just before 2 a.m.

WCSO reported a 2013 Subaru Impreza had been on fire, crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a 2019 Dodge Caravan.

“The woman driving the van had just finished her shift as a nurse and was able to get out,” WCSO said in a release Saturday. “She realized the Subaru was on fire and the driver was still trapped inside. She was able to flag down other people and together they pulled the man out of the burning car and away from the flames.”

First responders, however, declared Dagoberto Flores, 24, of Cornelius dead at the scene when they arrived. Flores’ family has since been notified.

The incident remains under investigation.