CPR revives Salem hit-run victim, Ford pickup driver sought

The suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run in Salem, Oct. 2, 2021. (Salem Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A hit-and-run driver sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries early Saturday morning in Salem, police said.

A group of people flagged down a passing police officer just after 1 a.m. near the Oregon State Fairgrounds on 17th Street NE between Silverton Road and Woodrow Street NE.

The officer found a person performing CPR on a woman who was lying unresponsive in the street, the Salem Police Department said. The officer took over CPR and the woman’s breathing and pulse returned.

The 24-year-old woman was rushed by ambulance to Salem Health, then taken by Life Flight to Legacy Emmanuel.

Witnesses said the woman was struck by a white, late model Ford pickup truck that fled the scene.

The victim was still hospitalized on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Traffic Team hotline at 503.588.6293.