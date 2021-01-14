Crash between semi, van blocks SR-432 in Longview

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash involving a semi-truck and a van has blocked all lanes of State Route 432 in Longview, officials say.
Washington State Trooper Will Finn tweeted about the collision shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, saying the crash had all lanes blocked near milepost five. After about an hour, the roadway was only partially blocked for clean-up.
The driver of the van was sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is no word on what led up to the crash.
Avoid the area or expect delays.
This is a developing story.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.