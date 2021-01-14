Crash between semi, van blocks SR-432 in Longview

A van and semi-truck collided on SR-432 on Jan. 14, 2021. (Washington State Trooper Will Finn)

No word yet on any injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash involving a semi-truck and a van has blocked all lanes of State Route 432 in Longview, officials say.

Washington State Trooper Will Finn tweeted about the collision shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, saying the crash had all lanes blocked near milepost five. After about an hour, the roadway was only partially blocked for clean-up.

The driver of the van was sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is no word on what led up to the crash.

Collision on SR 432 both directions at MP 5 near Douglas St has both lanes blocked beginning at 9:18 am on Jan. 14, 2021 until further notice. Use caution in the area and move over for flashing lights. Use alternate routes if known. — WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) January 14, 2021

Avoid the area or expect delays.

This is a developing story.