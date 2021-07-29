Crash between vehicle, log truck shuts down stretch of Hwy 6

Crashes

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic fire siren 11122018_1542060957471.jpg.jpg

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A portion of Highway 6 is currently closed following a crash involving a vehicle and a log truck, according to officials.

Details surrounding the crash are not clear at this time. The Oregon Department of Transportation says Highway 6 is closed about six miles east of Tillamook, blocked at the Highway 101 junction on the west end and at Banks on the east end — that’s nearly a 40 mile stretch.

This closure is expected to be lengthy. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories