Crash brings down power lines in NE Portland

Scene from NE Columbia where a car sheared a power pole in half (PF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire & Rescue crews have blocked off a stretch of NE Columbia Boulevard after a car sheared a power pole in half and knocked down several power lines.

The crash happened Saturday morning near the intersection of NE Columbia Boulevard and NE Mallory Avenue.

The driver was able to exit the car after the crash and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Emergency repair crews have been called in to restore the downed lines.

It is not known if any outages occured because of the crash.

An investigation into the cause of the wreck remains open.