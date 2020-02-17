Crash, car fire closes Hwy 211 outside Molalla

A crash on Highway 211 has closed the roadway in both directions while police investigate. February 16, 2020 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Highway 211 is closed in both directions Sunday evening west of Molalla after a collision led to a car fire in the roadway, said the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

There were injuries from the crash, said CCSO via Twitter, however, it was unclear how many people were hurt and how severe their injuries were. LifeFlight was called out to assist at the scene.

CCSO estimated that the road closure at S Dryland Road would reopen to traffic around 6:30 p.m. Oregon State Police are leading the investigation on the crash.

This is a developing story.