Crash causes gas leak, temporarily closes Hwy 30

Northwest Natural crews had to shut off gas to the building

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car crash broke a gas line at the Linton Community Center Wednesday afternoon, said Portland Fire and Rescue.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. near NW 107th Ave on Highway 30. Firefighters said the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

While no one was in the community center, firefighters discovered the crash ruptured a heavy gas line. Northwest Natural crews were called out to shut off the gas and assess the damage. The community center’s refrigerator and food pantry were also damaged.

A car crashed into the Linton Community Center on Highway 30 Wednesday afternoon. December 25, 2019 (Portland Fire and Rescue)

Highway 30 was closed to traffic as emergency responders worked to clear the scene, but the road was reopened around 3:30 p.m. Traffic should be returning to normal shortly, said Portland Fire and Rescue.

This is a developing story.