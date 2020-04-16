Crash causes serious injuries, road closure in Aurora

Live Now
by: KOIN 6 News Staff

A serious injury crash shut down Ehlen Road in Aurora on Thursday morning. April 16, 2020. (Aurora Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash in Aurora led to serious injuries and a road closure on Thursday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO said deputies are on the scene at the 13000 block of Northeast Ehlen Road, east of Interstate 5. It is not yet clear how many people were involved in the crash or the extent of any injuries.

NE Ehlen Road is currently closed between Boones Ferry Road and Northeast Dolores Way. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this story once more information is available.

