PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fatal crash has closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 north of Woodburn, resulting in heavy traffic delays, according to transportation officials.

No other details about the crash, which happened about four miles north of Woodburn at milepost 276, were immediately available.

Authorities with the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Monday afternoon the closure as a result of the crash “is expected to last into the rush hour.”

Drivers are being advised to be cautious and expect heavy traffic, take alternative routes or delay their trip by a few hours if possible.

This is a developing story.