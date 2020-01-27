Breaking News
Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash
Crash closes eastbound ramp on Hawthorne Bridge

Crashes

The motorcyclist is expected to survive

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Crash scene on the Morrison Bridge. January 26, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are investigating a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle on the southwest end of the Hawthorne Bridge Sunday evening.

Authorities said the motorcyclist was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. However, they said they did not believe that person’s injuries were life threatening.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene of the crash and was said to be cooperating with police.

The eastbound ramp on the southwest side of the bridge is temporarily closed.

