Crash closes eastbound ramp on Hawthorne Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are investigating a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle on the southwest end of the Hawthorne Bridge Sunday evening.

Authorities said the motorcyclist was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. However, they said they did not believe that person’s injuries were life threatening.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene of the crash and was said to be cooperating with police.

The eastbound ramp on the southwest side of the bridge is temporarily closed.