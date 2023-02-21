PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 212 near Damascus Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.

In a Twitter post just after 7:30 a.m., Clackamas Fire said crews were at the crash scene near Bartell Road.

Fire officials said both drivers were taken to a hospital but did not say how severe their injuries are.

Photos of the scene show one vehicle flipped on its side while the other vehicle’s front end appears smashed. Debris was also seen scattered across the roadway.

Officials have not yet said what led to the crash but reminded drivers to be careful as “roads are slippery.”

The highway was closed while crews worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened.