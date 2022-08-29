PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fiery tanker truck crash has closed both directions of Highway 26 east of Gresham Monday morning, Clackamas Fire tweeted.

A tanker truck and pickup truck were involved in the crash near the Multnomah-Clackamas County Line, officials said.

Eastbound lanes of the highway are reportedly shut down at 267th Avenue while the westbound lanes are closed near 282nd Avenue.

Clackamas Fire said residents in the area have been evacuated, while crews from multiple fire and law enforcement agencies work the scene.

Video of the scene show the tanker truck on its side, while flames and smoke are seen nearby.

Drivers are urged to seek other routes. It’s unclear when the highway will reopen.

A KOIN 6 News crew is headed to the scene to learn more.