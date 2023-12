PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash is impacting both directions of Interstate 5 north of Vancouver on Wednesday morning.

Washington State Department of Transportation says the crash happened at milepost 8.2 near 154th Street, north of Interstate 205 merge onto I-5, and is currently blocking the left lanes in both directions.

No other details were immediately available from officials.

