PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A stretch of Oregon Route 214 at Brownell Rd. has been closed Saturday after a two-car crash, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.

Law enforcement investigators and reconstruction crews have been called to the scene, and officials expect it to be an extended closure.

Drivers can take the Sherman Drive detour for westbound traffic and Shaw Highway for eastbound traffic.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.