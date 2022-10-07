PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Portland’s Overlook neighborhood Friday morning.

The collision happened shortly near the intersection of North Ensign Street and North Basin Avenue shortly before 9:45 a.m.

Following officers’ arrival, Portland police said the pedestrian was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

The involved driver reportedly stayed at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

The crash was so significant that the Portland Police Bureau said its Major Crash Team is handling the investigation.