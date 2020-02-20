Crash downs power lines, closes road in Molalla

The delay is expected to be a few hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash led to a road closure and downed power lines in Molalla early Thursday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Beavercreek Road is closed between Salo Road and Highway 211 after the crash. CCSO is curently working with Molalla Police, Molalla Fire, Portland General Electric and Clackamas County’s Road Department to get the road cleared and back open.

Track any power outages on PGE's website.

