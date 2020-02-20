Crash downs power lines, closes road in Molalla

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash led to a road closure and downed power lines in Molalla early Thursday morning.
Around 4:30 a.m., the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Beavercreek Road is closed between Salo Road and Highway 211 after the crash. CCSO is curently working with Molalla Police, Molalla Fire, Portland General Electric and Clackamas County’s Road Department to get the road cleared and back open.
The delay is expected to be a few hours. Track any power outages on PGE’s website.
KOIN 6 News will update this story.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.