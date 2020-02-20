Crash downs power lines, closes road in Molalla

Live Now
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash led to a road closure and downed power lines in Molalla early Thursday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Beavercreek Road is closed between Salo Road and Highway 211 after the crash. CCSO is curently working with Molalla Police, Molalla Fire, Portland General Electric and Clackamas County’s Road Department to get the road cleared and back open.

The delay is expected to be a few hours. Track any power outages on PGE’s website.

KOIN 6 News will update this story.

