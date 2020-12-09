Crash, fuel spill in Clackamas shuts down part of Hwy 212

Crashes

Road closure in effect as crews mop up scene

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Emergency crews mop up a fuel spill from a tractor truck than ran a red light Wednesday December 9, 2020 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Emergency crews have shut down a section of Highway 212 following a crash that resulted in a tractor spilling fuel on the roadway.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said the westbound lanes of the highway at the intersection of 122nd Avenue in Clackamas during the investigation and clean up.

Authorities said based on witness and driver statements, the tractor was driving westbound on Highway 212 and ran a red light and crashed into a small pickup that was driving westbound on 122nd Avenue.

The collision caused a rupture in the tractor’s fuel tank leading to the spill.

The driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The tractor driver was cited for the red light violation.

Get the latest traffic updates on the KOIN 6 Traffic page.

This is a developing story.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss