Crash, fuel spill in Clackamas shuts down part of Hwy 212

Road closure in effect as crews mop up scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Emergency crews have shut down a section of Highway 212 following a crash that resulted in a tractor spilling fuel on the roadway.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said the westbound lanes of the highway at the intersection of 122nd Avenue in Clackamas during the investigation and clean up.

Authorities said based on witness and driver statements, the tractor was driving westbound on Highway 212 and ran a red light and crashed into a small pickup that was driving westbound on 122nd Avenue.

The collision caused a rupture in the tractor’s fuel tank leading to the spill.

The driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The tractor driver was cited for the red light violation.

Hwy 212 westbound at 122nd Ave is blocked while deputies investigate a traffic collision. @clackamasfire is on scene assisting #alert pic.twitter.com/nfeIFwNE4U — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) December 9, 2020

