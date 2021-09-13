Crash ignites car, injures two in Lake Oswego

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crash that ignited one vehicle Monday in Lake Oswego, fire officials said.

According to the Lake Oswego Fire Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of Kerr Parkway and Touchstone.

Crash with injuries and car on fire at Kerr Pkwy and Touchstone. Two patients being transported by @AMRNorthwest and car fire is extinguished. @LOPolice has the roads closed please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Dl1j4SqX2j — Lake Oswego Fire (@LakeOswegoFire) September 13, 2021

Police have closed the area to traffic, and the car on fire has been extinguished, LOFD said.

Authorities have not released the identities of the drivers or confirmed the circumstances leading up to the crash.

This is a developing story.