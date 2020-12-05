Crash in Beaverton sends 2 motorcycle riders to hospital

A vehicle was also involved in the crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people riding a motorcycle were hurt in a crash Friday night in Beaverton, deputies said.

The crash, which also involved a vehicle, happened on SW 198th Avenue, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperative. The two people on the motorcycle were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

SW 198th Avenue was temporarily closed between SW Blanton Street and SW Kinnaman Road.