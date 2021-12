A Life Flight transported one person with serious injuries from a crash in Cornelius that downed power lines Sunday morning, officials said. (Cornelius Fire Department)

Crash injures second person and downs power lines, officials say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Life Flight transported one person with serious injuries from a crash in Cornelius that downed power lines Sunday morning, officials said.

According to the Cornelius Fire Department, the crash happened at the corner of Northwest Subsauer and Wren Roads.

We are about to clear the scene at Susbauer/Wren. 1 patient flown by @LifeFlightNtwrk with serious injuries, 2nd patient has minor injuries. We assisted on scene by @TVFR, @ForestGroveFire, @WCSOOregon and @portlandgeneral. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/a9GndKMumU — Cornelius FD(Oregon) (@CorneliusFire) December 12, 2021

CFD said a second person was also involved in the crash and they had minor injuries.

Authorities asked drivers to avoid the area.

KOIN 6 News will update this article as more information becomes available.