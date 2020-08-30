Crash in SE Portland causes power outage

Crashes

One vehicle crashed into building's transformer

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic police crime tape breaking crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash in Southeast Portland Sunday sent three people to the hospital and caused a power outage in the area.

Police said two vehicles collided near the 13700 block of SE Division Street just before 7:30 a.m. One of the vehicles subsequently crashed into an apartment building, striking a transformer.

Three people were taken to area hospitals where there conditions are unknown.

SE Division has been closed off to traffic in between 135th and 140th avenues during the investigation. Police said preliminary findings suggest speed was a factor.

The status of the power outage remains unknown.

This is a developing story

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss