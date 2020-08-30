Crash in SE Portland causes power outage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash in Southeast Portland Sunday sent three people to the hospital and caused a power outage in the area.

Police said two vehicles collided near the 13700 block of SE Division Street just before 7:30 a.m. One of the vehicles subsequently crashed into an apartment building, striking a transformer.

Three people were taken to area hospitals where there conditions are unknown.

SE Division has been closed off to traffic in between 135th and 140th avenues during the investigation. Police said preliminary findings suggest speed was a factor.

The status of the power outage remains unknown.

This is a developing story